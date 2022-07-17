Where is Rahul Gandhi, asks Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Hyderabad: 'Where is Rahul Gandhi? Is Rahul Gandhi even in India', is the question posed by TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, even as the Congress party leaders are planning to hold a public meeting in Sircilla in August.

Kavitha said, "if Rahulji wants to come to Telangana's Sircilla, he has so much to learn and he can take that back to his own constituency as well. But I and the whole nation is wondering where is he right now?"

Kavitha said anybody can learn from Telangana. "They can learn from here and go, but my question is - Is Rahulji even in India? Where is he we want to know," the TRS MLC said. Demanding the Union government to consider the emergency situation in Telangana, she said the State was not allocated any flood relief fund, whereas other States have got their due share. "It is a shared responsibility of both the Centre and the State after any disaster strikes. So, we sincerely urge the Centre to take cognisance of the situation and help the State out in this situation of distress," said Kavitha.