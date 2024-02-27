White Paper on Dharani portal soon: Revenue Minister

Hyderabad: On the lines of ‘white paper’ on Irrigation, Finance and Energy departments, the State government will release one on the Dharani portal in a few days, announced Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday.

Addressing as chief guest at a seminar on ‘Telangana Punarnirmanam’ in Osmania University, he termed the portal scheme under the government review as completely ‘irrational’ and poorly implemented. Reddy alleged that it was designed by those who had clear intention of encroaching government lands.

“The much hyped Dharani portal has pushed even small farmers owning five guntas of land into trouble. No proper thought was given before rolling out Dharani. We shall be including in public domain the wrong-doings of those running the previous government. All land records will be thoroughly checked before completely revamping the Dharani,” he asserted.

The minister informed that 2.45 lakh applications were pending across the State related to Revenue and Dharani. For clearing the applications special camps will be held at the mandal offices between March 1 and 7.

He reiterated the party stands that the government will fill two lakh jobs within a year. Reddy asserted that all poll promises would be implemented by next year. While emphasising that 23,000 vacant posts were already filled, he informed that on March 2 notifications for different departments will be issued for filling 6,000 more posts.

Addressing the gathering, TJS chief Prof M Kodandaram said the newly carved Telangana faced destruction of an unimaginable scale under the previous government for almost a decade. Referring to the CAG report, he pointed out that it clearly reflected how the BRS government misused power. He alleged that those who were at the helm of affairs then had run the administration suiting their interests.

This is the first time in 30 years that a Cabinet Minister visited the Arts College building. The last time D Srinivas, holding the Information portfolio, had gone round the iconic building.