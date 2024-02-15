Whither urbanisation? Mess is the other name for Northern Hyd

Hyderabad: In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the population of Northern Hyderabad due to urbanisation. However, the lack of a suitable road and rail network continues to be a source of concern for the people living in this part of the city, who are already facing daily struggles. As a result, residents and members of the Kompally IT Entrepreneurs Association (KITEA) have started a petition to integrate Hyderabad Metro Rail with Medchal and Northern Hyderabad.

Locals urged the State government to extend the metro rail till Medchal to decongest the traffic towards North Hyderabad, besides expediting the development of the Kandlakoya Gateway IT Park.

Members of the Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi and KITEA pointed out that the current transportation infrastructure has failed to keep up with these developments that have resulted in severe traffic congestion on NH 44, longer commuting times, and deteriorating air quality. Therefore, the time has come to address these pressing issues and invest in a sustainable and efficient metro rail system. We strongly believe that metro rail is an essential transportation solution that will not only alleviate the existing traffic congestion but also promote economic growth, enhance connectivity, and improve the overall quality of life for residents living over here.

Sampath Reddy, retried superintendent engineer of Telangana Government and also a member of Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi, said, “As in the second phase of metro, the State government has planned to cover the entire city but has neglected the Northern part. Earlier thepervious State government had planned to build two skyways - one from JBS to Shamirpet and Turkapally and the other one would be from Patny to Kompally and Kandlakoya.

These skyways will be merged with the metro pillars but the present government has removed the planned from phase–II . Despite of that thegovernment has planned to lay multiple lines in the Southern part of the city, but why is Northern part neglected. Over here, there is no proper last mile connectivity, so to put front our hardships, we have planned a signature campaign. To date, we have collected around 5,000 signatures, and our target is to collect around 10,000 signatures and then submit them to the State government.”

“It is a pity that the areas of Kompally, Bowenpally, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Alwal, and Bollarum in the Rangareddy district, which are blooming, are being ignored by the State government, as these areas lack proper connectivity.

While Central, South, East, and West Hyderabad are flourishing with metro development, North Hyderabad, including Kompally and Medchal, is completely ignored.

It will be better if the State government extends phase II till Medchal, where there is an immediate need for proper first and last mile connectivity,” said M Krishna, an IT employee and resident of Kompally.