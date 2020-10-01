Who Demolished Babri Masjid If Everyone's Innocent? Asks Owaisi

AIMIM supremo is seeing red over the verdict in the famous Babri Masjid demolition case that went on for years. Terming the judgement as injustice, Owaisi said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board should appeal against the verdict. Asaduddin Owaisi also wondered who demolished Babri Masjid if all the accused were innocent.

Recalling Senior BJP leader LK Advani's Rath Yatra, Owaisi pointed out that there had been incidents of violence in the regions where Advani was on Yatra. He also hit out at the CBI for ruling out the possibility of the Babri masjid demolition being pre-planned.

He also reminded people about how Uma Bharathi had incited violence in her hate speech asking people to demolish the mosque. He also alleged that LK Advani had distributed sweets after the mosque was demolished.

CBI Judge SK Yadav refused to accept video tapes or media clips as evidences in the 28 year old case. He acquitted all the accused in the Babri masjid case stating that there was no conclusive evidence as such in the case. He also stated that VHP leader Ashok Singhal very much wanted to protect Babri masjid structure as it had idols of Ram idols inside.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi has described the day of judgement as a black day in Indian judiciary.