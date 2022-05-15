Who is cheating whom, asks Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Who is cheating whom? This was the question posed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the TRS government. Addressing a huge public rally at Tukkuguda on Saturday, Shah reeled out details of what the Centre had done for the state in terms of release of funds. Referring to the questions posed by KTR, Kavitha and others on twitter as to with what face Shah was coming to Hyderabad, Shah said the Centre in last eight years had released two lakh, fifty two thousand and two hundred two crores of rupees.

But the government failed to buy, confused the farmers and cheated them to hide its failures.

Shah said since BJP came to power eight years back, the MSP which was Rs 1,340 per quintal was hiked to Rs 1,940 per quintal. He said the TRS government had changed the names of all the schemes funded by the Centre and claims as if TRS was funding welfare schemes and the top of it they allege that the Centre was not giving funds.

He said the much-hyped 'Mana Uru Mana Badi' was nothing but Samagra Siksha Yojana introduced by Modi government. The Centre, Shah said, gave Rs 1,800 crore for MNREGA which was used for Haritha Haram. Similarly, the name of PM Awas Yojana was also changed but even after that houses have not been given.

He further said that KCR had promised two bedroom houses for the poor and three acres of land to SCs. He neither gave the houses nor did he give even 3 cents of land to SCs. He promised Rs 1,000 crore per year for BC welfare but failed. He also could not fulfil the promise of four super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad and on the other hand, the government ignored Gandhi and Osmania hospitals. They are in bad shape today, he said. TRS also ignored all centrally-sponsored irrigation projects, failed to allot 25 acres for the Science City in Hyderabad and land for Sainik School in Warangal. But they still blame the Centre. Time for their exit has come, he added.