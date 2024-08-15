Whole village remains teetotaler for 4 decades

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): In every village, alcohol flows freely due to the widespread presence of belt shops. There isn’t a single village where alcohol isn’t sold. However, in one village, complete prohibition of alcohol has been strictly enforced for four decades.



The villagers have been adhering to the rules set by the village elders and have maintained total alcohol prohibition.

Katrev village in Yadadri Bhongiri district, Choutuppal mandal, was once under the Areygudem Gram Panchayat. Five years ago, it became a new Gram Panchayat. For nearly 40 years, there has been no record of alcohol sales in Katrev village. The village, with a population of over 700, consists mostly of farmers who are deeply engaged in agricultural work throughout the day. Even when the youth, influenced by modern society, visit the village, they don’t indulge in boozing. Katrev village has not only enforced alcohol prohibition but also serves as a model in various aspects of development.

The villagers have wisely utilised every rupee received from the government. With the CSR funds from the nearby Divis industry, they have built CC roads in every street and installed LED lights. They have also provided purified water filters to every household. Along with Katrev, alcohol hasn’t been sold in the neighboring Areygudem village for two decades.