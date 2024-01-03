Why there is no column for bank account, asks Vinod

Live
How the government can pay welfare scheme money to the beneficiaries without a bank account, he wonders
Hyderabad: Former member of Parliament Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that people are attaching Aadhaar card and ration card along with the application form for the six guarantee welfare schemes, but the government does not ask for any information about the bank account number in the application form.
People do doubt why the government does not ask about the bank account in the application form. Will village meetings be held again for bank account, he questioned. He said that in the present digital age, how the government can pay welfare scheme money to the beneficiaries without a bank account. He said that people are getting upset with the government’s behaviour and asked the government to respond to this issue.
