Shravan Dham Mahotsav-2026 to Be Held from January 18 to 20; Preparations in Final Stage

Ambedkarnagar, January 16: - Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a grand three-day Shravan Dham Mahotsav-2026 will be held from January 18 to January 20 at the religious and mythological heritage site Shravan Kshetra Dham in Ambedkarnagar district. The festival aims to give new recognition to the state’s religious and cultural heritage. The event will present a unique blend of devotion, folk art, culture, and showcases of government schemes. Organized on a grand scale by the district administration, preparations for the festival have now reached the final stage. District Magistrate Anupam Shukla is continuously reviewing arrangements through on-site inspections.

Shravan Kshetra Dham is located in Akbarpur tehsil (Bhiti area) of Ambedkarnagar and is considered a mythological site associated with the Ramayana era. It is linked to the legend of Shravan Kumar and serves as a center of faith where devotees connect with values of filial devotion and devotion to Lord Ram. Through this festival, significant steps are being taken to link the site with the Ramayana Circuit, giving a fresh boost to tourism development.

A Celebration of Culture and Devotion

Performances by local artists will be a major attraction of the festival. Over the three days, events such as Bhajan evenings, Ramleela, folk dances, folk songs, cultural tableaux, and performances will be organized. In the evenings, light and sound shows and laser shows are also planned, promising to captivate audiences. Thousands of devotees and tourists from the district and nearby regions are expected to attend each day.

Showcase of Government Policies and Welfare Schemes

The festival will also highlight the government’s public welfare schemes, achievements, and policies. Various departmental stalls will be set up to provide information about government schemes and facilitate interaction with beneficiaries. The event will serve not only as a religious and cultural celebration but also as a platform for social awareness and tourism promotion.

Star Attractions: Anup Jalota and Kumar Vishwas

Renowned national-level artists will enhance the grandeur of the festival. On the evening of January 18, legendary bhajan singer Anup Jalota will mesmerize the audience with his performance. On January 19, a Kavi Sammelan will be held, featuring eminent poet Kumar Vishwas, who will enthrall audiences with his compositions. On January 20, during the closing ceremony, Amit Dixit will present Ramleela. The Information Department of Ambedkarnagar will also organize an exhibition showcasing government welfare schemes.

Detailed Programme Schedule

The festival will begin on January 18 at 9:00 AM with traditional rituals and havan. Local artists will perform from 10:00 AM onwards. The festival coordinator will be Satyam Gaur. School children, under the supervision of the District Inspector of Schools, will present cultural programs. From 12:00 noon, events focusing on women empowerment and Mission Shakti will commence. At 3:30 PM, Lathmar Pushp Holi and Mayur dance performances will take place, followed by a grand Deepotsav at 4:30 PM.

On January 19, programs for farmers will begin at 11:00 AM. Rajasthani folk dance will be performed in the afternoon by Shakun Khan and her team, while Srishtidhar Mahantya will present folk dances from Jharkhand. In the evening, Tamsa Aarti and Kavi Sammelan will be held.

On January 20, a 10-kilometer half marathon will start at 8:00 AM, followed by Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand recitation by Arun Singh’s team. A youth conference and awareness seminar will be organized by the Government ITI. In the evening, South Indian folk dances will be presented by Kala Kshetra Foundation, followed by Ramleela by Amit Dixit at 8:00 PM. The festival will conclude between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

Live Streaming

All events of the Shravan Dham Mahotsav, Ambedkarnagar, will be live-streamed on YouTube via the link:

https://youtube.com/@shrawandham-g6p?si=fq3RJbimABjN2ts0

Devotees and viewers can watch the programs live on the official Shravan Dham YouTube channel.