Why TRS MPs are silent on PM's stand, wonders Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday took strong exception to silence maintained by TRS MPs in the ongoing Parliament session on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'objectionable 'comments in the Rajya Sabha on the AP bifurcation.

Addressing the medias here, he wondered as to why the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also tight-lipped on Modi's comments. He alleged that the TRS leaders have turned brokers to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Reddy ridiculed the rallies, against the PM comments, conducted by Ministers T Srinivas Yadav and P Ajay, who was against Telangana. Leaders, like TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao, stayed away from dharnas. TRS MP K Santhosh Kumar was busy planting saplings in Delhi when the Opposition parties were on a war path against Modi, the TPCC leader said, demanding the PM to tender unconditional apology in Parliament and withdraw his comments.