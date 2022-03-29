Will collect power dues from Old City defaulters when BJP comes to power: Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday came down heavily on the TRS and its ally MIM party. He stated that earlier MIM leaders had challenged to eliminate all the Hindus if they were spared for 15 minutes and retaliated that when BJP comes to power, we will hand over the Old City people to the electricity employees and order them to collect every paisa with due interests. He was addressing the party workers at a BJP zonal meeting where he targeted the government on several issues.

It is to mention here that on Monday the MP has accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the main responsible person for paddy procurement issue in the State. He said that the Chief Minister was frightened by the popularity of BJP growing in the State. He said that the KCR has no moral right of speaking on SCCL. He said that KCR is the person who let SCCL as debt-ridden. He also stated the State is in a sorry state and farmers are in dilemma under the regime of KCR.

Responding to Bandi Sanjay's comments, TRS MLA Balka Suman said that the State government has already advised the farmers not to produce paddy in the Yasangi season as the Centre was not ready to purchase it. He also said that Bandi Snajy Kumar was the person who assured to convince the Centre to buy paddy from the Telangana farmers. He said that Karimnagar MP Sanjay has no moral right to speak anything against the CM KCR.