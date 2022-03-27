Will continue to stay with Congress, Konda couple clarifies

Hyderabad: Amidst reports that the Konda couple is likely to shift their loyalties to the BJP from the Congress, the couple has finally given a clarification on their stand. Speaking to the media on their daughter Sushmita Patel's birthday celebrations, the couple clarified that they will continue to stay with Congress. They also said that the reports of the Konda couples joining the BJP are baseless.



The couple stated that they have no intention of leaving the Congress and will continue to fight for the people on behalf of Congress. Konda Murali alleged that the ruling party TRS is spreading such malicious news to degrade Congress. He also alleged that TRS could not digest the popularity gained by Congress and hence resort to such cheap politics.

After a humiliating loss in the recently held Assembly elections in five states, it was clear that Congress is losing its strength and after the election results, there were reports that TRS was trying to attract the senior leaders from Congress to induct them into the party. It was also reported that TRS was also trying to approach the senior leaders from the BJP to bring them into the fold. The reports of the Konda couple planning to join the BJP seem to have grabbed the attention of many but now the couple has clarified on their stand.



It is to mention here that Konda Surekha contested with a Congress ticket from the Parakala constituency but lost to Dharma Reddy of TRS in the previous Assembly elections. This time around if given a chance, the couple is planning to contest from the East Warangal constituency. Konda Murali stated that Konda Surekha will be in the fray from East Warangal and if the party high command gives another ticket to him or to daughter Sushmita Patel, they will contest from there.