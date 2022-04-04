Will develop Hyd on par with Bengaluru, KTR challenges DK Shivakumar 

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday got indulged in a special discussion on Twitter. Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR tweeted tagging DK Shivakumar "Dear @DKShivakumar Anna, I don't know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted. Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation. Let's focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab.

Earlier DK Shivakumar on his Twitter tagged KTR and tweeted "@ktrtrs, my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India's best city.

.@ktrtrs, my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India's best city. https://t.co/HFn8cQIlGS — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 4, 2022

DK Shivakumar's tweet was a reply to KTR's earlier tweet where he responded to Khatabook founder Ravish Naresh's tweet. KTR tweeted "Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt's focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth.

Dear @DKShivakumar Anna, I don't know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted👍



Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation



Let's focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab https://t.co/efUkIzKemT — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2022

Khatabook start-up founder Ravish Naresh took to his Twitter handle tweeting "Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Sillicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable foot paths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Sillicon Valley".

Recently, KT Rama Rao suggested a start-up founder to Pack the bags and move to Hyderabad who highlighted the poor infrastructure in Bengaluru.

"Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of the city is a breeze More importantly our Govt's focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth," tweeted Rama Rao.

Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze



More importantly our Govt's focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth https://t.co/RPVALrl0QB — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 31, 2022

This was in response to a tweet by Khatabook founder Ravish Naresh, who flagged bad roads, power cuts, poor quality water supply and other problems in the Karnataka capital.

"Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have very bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Silicon Valley," tweeted Naresh.

Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Sillicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable foot paths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Sillicon Valley — ravishnaresh.eth (@ravishnaresh) March 30, 2022

"Also the nearest airport is 3 hrs away in peak traffic," added Naresh who tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's Karnataka unit and MP Tejasvi Surya, seeking their help.

Many Twitter users urged Naresh to look at Hyderabad which has the best infrastructure, including an uninterrupted power supply to all sectors.

Some netizens also commented that the focus of Karnataka is on non-issues. "Sadly, the focus is on Hijab and removing Muslim vendors near temples. Karnataka, slowly but surely, is turning into Uttar Pradesh of South," tweeted a user who goes by the name Anshil.