Will develop Palakurthi in all aspects: Errabelli

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Chief Minister K Chadnrasekhar Rao has always been kind to Palakurthi constituency, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who is seeking re-election from Palakurthi constituency, said.

Speaking at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha on Tuesday, Errabelli appealed to the CM to establish an engineering college in Palakurthi constituency. He also wanted to create Palakurthi revenue division and two more mandals.

Stating that there is a large number of nomadic people in the constituency, Errabelli said that all of them will get an identity card after the elections. A building for the nomadic community is being constructed with an outlay of Rs 5 crore, he added. Efforts are also on for giving pension to Chindu and Yakshagana artists, he said.

“In a bid to empower them financially, a large number of women in the constituency are being trained in tailoring. These women stand to get employment in the upcoming Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Sangem in Warangal district and Mini Textile Park at Kondakandal. This apart, nearly 23,000 youth have been given driving licences. I helped the locals during the coronavirus pandemic. All the Thandas and habitations were provided with roads. Check dams have been built to help the farmers and in increasing the groundwater level, Errabelli said.

Errabelli appealed to people to elect him one more time to accomplish the incomplete works in the constituency. Errabelli had won six times as MLA and once as MP. Later, CM KCR addressed the gathering.