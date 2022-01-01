Will ensure children below 12-year-old travel free in RTC buses: TSRTC chairman Govardhan

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that measures will be taken by the corporation to provide free bus services to the children below 12-year-old.



"Parents of the children will take TSRTC buses if the scheme is launched which would enhance the occupancy ratio," Govardhan said.

Bajireddy Govardhan on Saturday participated in the New Year celebrations at Bus Bhavan along with RTC managing director VC Sajjanar.

Speaking on the occasion, Bajireddy said that the corporation is moving ahead resolving the issues one by one. "The corporation is also trying to provide all the benefits to the retired employees by discussing it with the government. Based on the qualification of the children of the retired employees, the government would take up the recruitment," Bajireddy said.

He said that the TSRTC has sent a proposal to the government on the bus fare hike.