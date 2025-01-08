Will Extend Full Support to Orphaned Children: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy praised the commendable services of Janavikas Voluntary Service Organization. On Wednesday, he participated in the birthday celebrations of orphaned children organized at the Munnurukapu Function Hall in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dr.Rajesh Reddy appreciated the organization for taking care of children without parents and ensuring their well-being and development. He lauded their efforts in providing books and bags to support the children’s education.

The MLA also announced plans to organize a free dental camp for the children through mobile services. He assured that he would extend all possible government assistance to the children and urged the organization to bring any of their needs to his attention.