Will free Siddipet from ‘Shanishwar Rao’: RR

Siddipet : “Your time is up Harish Rao. Keep your resignation letter ready. On the day India got Independence, Siddipet will get freedom from you,” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thundered at an election meeting here on Thursday, reiterating that he would be implementing the loan waiver by August 15 as promised by the Congress.

Revanth was overwhelmed by the response of the people in Siddipet during his street corner meeting where he had gone to campaign for Medak candidate Neelam Madhu. Siddipet will be relieved from ‘Shanishwar Rao’ after the polls, he said.

He recalled how farmers were driven away from Mallanna Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar during the BRS rule and had to face hardships to get compensation and how they had to face lathis and were arrested.



“The atrocities of these ‘feudal lords,’ won’t continue now. Time has come when ‘Dorala Gadi is brought down."



"Now you have got an opportunity to hit the black cobra, as it will strike back if you leave it. This time hit on its head and Anakonda, which gulps lands, will learn a lesson, the TPCC chief said.

Revanth said that as a District Collector, Venkat Reddy who is now BRS candidate had arrested farmers. All this happened at the behest of uncle (KCR) and nephew (Harish) and your lands were snatched away. Venkat Reddy who owns Rajpushpa company served as Qasim Rizvi to KCR, Revanth quipped.



Neelam fights for Mudiraj rights Emphasising the ‘social justice’ in the Congress, Revanth Reddy said that if Neelam Madhu wins, he would give a Cabinet berth to a Mudiraj and Madhu who will be representing as MP will fight it for the inclusion of Mudirajus under BC (A) category from the present BC (D) at the Centre.



Addressing a meeting in Asifabad, Revanth said that this was perhaps the first time that Adilabad constituency was having a female contestant, Athram Suguna. “If you want to ensure that issues of Podu lands, should be resolved and if you want that Komaram Bheem project should be completed then vote for Suguna, he said.

