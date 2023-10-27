Will make BC as Chief Minister if BJP comes to power, asserts Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is strategically working towards gaining power in Telangana. The top leaders of the BJP have already made multiple visits to Telangana and have now begun the second phase of their campaign. As part of this, the BJP's 'Janagarjana Sabha' is taking place in Suryapet today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Amit Shah criticized both the BRS and Congress parties. He referred to them as family parties and accused them of working solely for the benefit of their own families. Amit Shah emphasized that if Telangana wants comprehensive development, the BJP needs to win the elections.

Taking a dig at Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the former's sole aim to make KTR chief minister and announced that they would make Backward Caste person as a Chief Minister if BJP comes to power in Telangana.