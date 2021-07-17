Will not contest in Huzurabad by-election: YS Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) will be staying away from the Huzurabad by-election as the party chief YS Sharmila made an unexpected announcement on Saturday that the party will not contest in the Huzurabad by-election.



In a post on the micro-blogging site Twitter, YS Sharmila questioned if there is any benefit with Huzurabad by-election. "Will the unemployed get the jobs through Huzurabad by-election? Will the dalit get three-acre of land? If all these things will happen with the election then the YSRTP will contest in the by-election," YS Sharmila tweeted.



Sharmila opined that the Huzurabad by-election was an election for revenge and retaliation.



