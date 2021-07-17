Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Will not contest in Huzurabad by-election: YS Sharmila

YSRTP will be staying away from the Huzurabad by-election
x

YSRTP will be staying away from the Huzurabad by-election

Highlights

  • YSRTP will not contest in Huzurabad by-election, says YS Sharmila.

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) will be staying away from the Huzurabad by-election as the party chief YS Sharmila made an unexpected announcement on Saturday that the party will not contest in the Huzurabad by-election.

In a post on the micro-blogging site Twitter, YS Sharmila questioned if there is any benefit with Huzurabad by-election. "Will the unemployed get the jobs through Huzurabad by-election? Will the dalit get three-acre of land? If all these things will happen with the election then the YSRTP will contest in the by-election," YS Sharmila tweeted.

Sharmila opined that the Huzurabad by-election was an election for revenge and retaliation.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X