Will run bulldozers against goons grabbing lands of poor Muslims, warns Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy warned on Wednesday that the party after coming to power would run bulldozers against goons grabbing lands of poor Muslims in the Old City. Addressing the media here, he said lands of poor Muslims were being grabbed by goondas and ‘shadikhanas’ were built. The party after coming to power would protest the poor Muslims and their lands and run bulldozers against those resorting to goondaism against them.

Taking on the Congress, he said that party will stoop to any extent for power. The grand old party has a history of instigating conflict between the Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya. "It is a shame that Congress members had come to Parliament wearing black clothes on the Bhumi Puja day for Ram Mandir."

Reddy alleged that the Congress minority declaration was to divide Hindus and Muslims for the party to earn political dividends on appeasement.

The Union minister recalled Dr BR Ambedkar saying religious reservations are unconstitutional and said 4 per cent reservation for Muslims will be given to SCs and STs. Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was contesting from two segments fearing he might lose in Gajwel and not be able to sleep since Eatala Rajender was contesting against him. ‘KCR will also be defeated by Venkataramana Reddy in Kamareddy, though Rahul Gandhi fielded TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to save KCR. "Both father and son will lose as people are angry against the KCR family."

He charged that many who filed nominations against KCR in Gajvel and Kamareddy were being threatened to withdraw. Continuing attack against the BRS chief on the medical colleges issue, Reddy said, "KCR is an incompetent CM. Medical colleges did not come to Telangana because of KCR's incompetence. No applications were submitted; he was confined to farmhouse. Now he is seeking medical colleges’.

He cautioned that KCR continuation as CM would be detrimental to the State and dared him for a discussion on sanction of medical colleges to State. ‘How development is possible if land is not allotted on time’, Reddy asked.

On setting up of Science City, he asked Minister T Harish Rao if he knew what it was? or does he think house is a science city? He quipped Saturn is dancing on KCR’s head; the government failed to allocate land. When the party comes to power it will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony; will set up a textile park, Science City and a cultural centre.

He said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will canvas for the party and JS candidates.There are 36 BC BJP candidates and three from JSP. The Congress gave tickets to only 22 BCs and the BRS to 23 BCs. The BJP has given two general seats to dalits, 14 women, while the BRS allotted tickets to eight women. He said the elections will decide future of Telangana; vote for the BRS and Congress will bring no change except loss as they continue family and corrupt rule.

Reddy assured the on coming to power will overhaul the TSPSC and hold ‘Rozgar Melas’ to fill vacant posts in government departments. For the last 10 days, the party has been getting positive response from people, he asserted.