  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Will send Min Malla Reddy to jail when Cong comes to power: Revanth

Revanth Reddy
x

Revanth Reddy

Highlights

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on TRS Minister Malla Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on TRS Minister Malla Reddy. Addressing a meeting at Lakshmapur village in Medchal Malkajgiri district as part of Rythu Rachabanda programme, Revanth Reddy alleged that Minister Malla Reddy and his son-in-law purchased thousands of acres at throw away prices near Hyderabad which were not included in Dharani portal.

Revanth said that they will order ACB and vigilance probe into lands encroached by the Minister once the Congress comes to power. If necessary, the Congress government will send Malla Reddy to jail, he mentioned. He accused Minister of constructing a medical college on encroached site.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X