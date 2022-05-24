Will send Min Malla Reddy to jail when Cong comes to power: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on TRS Minister Malla Reddy. Addressing a meeting at Lakshmapur village in Medchal Malkajgiri district as part of Rythu Rachabanda programme, Revanth Reddy alleged that Minister Malla Reddy and his son-in-law purchased thousands of acres at throw away prices near Hyderabad which were not included in Dharani portal.

Revanth said that they will order ACB and vigilance probe into lands encroached by the Minister once the Congress comes to power. If necessary, the Congress government will send Malla Reddy to jail, he mentioned. He accused Minister of constructing a medical college on encroached site.