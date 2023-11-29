Will speak on ‘Chaiwala’, ‘Chowkidar’ during upcoming LS polls: Akbar

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta Assembly candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at PM Modi on the final day of campaigning for the Assembly polls.

He stated that, with the Parliament elections to be held in next few months, during the campaign he will be speaking on ‘chaiwala’ and ‘chowkidar’ targeting Modi.

Akbaruddin said at Khilwath ground in the Old City the Assembly elections will be concluded, with the AIMIM winning all seats. “Now the Assembly election campaigning has ended; will start speaking on ‘chaiwala’ and ‘chowkidar’ during the LS elections.”

He targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on her comments on the BRS, BJP and MIM working together and doing ‘NaatuNaatu’. Akbar said “I am not in an age of this, it is not my choice.” He said on side there is ‘chaiwala’ and other side such leaders in the Congress; the country is suffering.

Akbar said in the country there is voice of Modi, Gandhi, and various castes and communities, but for Muslims and minorities there is only the voice of the Majlis. ‘The Majlis works for community and development; is the only voice of Muslims in the country raising questions on the minorities.

He recalled that during 1990 there was communal tension in Hyderabad, Mecca Masjid bomb blast, and other communal riots where Muslims were killed.

Targeting the Congress, Akbar said in the Congress rule 50,000 communal riots occurred across the country. They destroyed Muslims, and later formed enquiry commissions, but there was no justice to Muslims. “With such riots, the Congress has destroyed Muslims, and kept the country backward; the party always betrayed Muslims.”

‘Since 2018, the Congress has not raised any issue of Muslims. In the manifesto there was no mention of Urdu. He slammed the Congress working on Nehru’s ideology ‘to destroy our religion, suppress our voice’.

Pointing to Modi, Akbar said the country is equal for people who apply tilak, wear hijab, skull cap, and pagdi; the BJP has been destroying peace and harmony in the name of religion.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, slammed Rahul Gandhi. He continued his attack saying “Rahul Gandhi, you have turned 50. Loneliness must be bothering you. It's your decision. We don't disturb anyone, but if someone teases us, we don't spare them. “Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaarhai - one Italy because his mother is from there, and another one is PM Modi because he gives him power.”

Asad criticised Feroz Khan, the Congress Nampally candidate, for allegedly describing Muslims from the constituency as ‘fanatic’. He appealed to people to vote for Majlis on November 30.

At the public meeting all MLA candidates, along with party activists and from Maharashtra Byculla, Waris Pathan, Aurangabad MLA Dr Imtiyaz Jaleel, Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman and others spoke.