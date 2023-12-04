Live
- Supreme Court dismisses SEBI appeal against SAT's decision to quash penalty imposed on Apollo Tyres
- Taking cue from Assembly polls failure, Cong should change its approach, says Abhishek Banerjee
- Passenger injured after TTE allegedly threw him of moving train in Bihar
- Rs.347 crore project sanctioned for RJY airport's development
- Telangana CLP authorises Kharge to name chief minister
- Travel lifts New Zealand's international services trade
- Telangana CLP adopts second resolution
- City witnesses rain under cyclone influence
- BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR
- SCR cancels few trains running on Vijayawada-Kazipet lines
Just In
Will strive to fulfill all promises: Sridhar Babu
Peddpalli: In a resounding victory, Congress candidate D Sridhar Babu clinched the Manthani constituency seat, maintaining a lead from the first round...
Peddpalli: In a resounding victory, Congress candidate D Sridhar Babu clinched the Manthani constituency seat, maintaining a lead from the first round to the 21st round of counting. The election results unfolded at JNTU College in Ramagiri Mandal Centenary Colony on Sunday, revealing Sridhar Babu’s substantial majority of 30,700 votes.
Sridhar Babu secured a total of 1,03,822 votes, while his closest contender, BRS candidate Putta Madhu, trailed behind with 72,443 votes. BSP candidate Challa Narayana Reddy garnered 2,937 votes, and BJP candidate Chandupatla Sunil Reddy secured 5,779 votes.
In a statement to the The Hans India, Sridhar Babu pledged to fulfill all election promises made by Congress to the people. He outlined the strict implementation of six key schemes and emphasised the commitment to delivering justice for the underprivileged.
“People voted for the Congress party with great confidence,” he said, as he thanked the voters for their support. He affirmed his dedication to the development of the Manthani Constituency, assuring meticulous execution of all responsibilities.
The victory celebration witnessed the presence of prominent Congress leaders, including Tirupati Yadav, Choppari Sadananda, Vainala Raju, Sura Sammayya, Musukula Surender Reddy, and Aili Prasad Sasibhushan.