Will take decision at appropriate time: Eatala Rajendar

Huzurabad: Thousands of people, followers and TRS workers, especially public representatives of Huzurabad constituency visited MLA camp office in the past two days and extended their support to the former Health Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar.

After being suspended from Minister post on allegations of encroachment of assigned lands of Achampet, the former Minister Eatala Rajendar has been meeting all his well-wishers for the past two days and held wide range of discussions with them.

Speaking with the media at MLA camp office in Huzurabad on Wednesday, the former Minister said that the people of his constituency and various parts of the State, who met him in the past two days, questioned the undemocratic manner in which the State government behaved to spoil his image. Several people, who truly participated in Telangana bifurcation movement and strove hard to achieve Telangana, also approached him and extended their full support, he added.

"All of them along with my followers said that they will be with me and support me in whatever decision I take in future. Even the supporters from America expressed their willingness to support me," he stated.

Eatala said that Huzurabad constituency people have played a very active role in Telangana bifurcation movement and were well aware of the ongoing proceedings and conspiracy made against him by the TRS government. He assured them that he will take a decision at an appropriate time after examining all the points.