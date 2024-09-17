Will This Year’s Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction Break Last Year’s Record of Rs. 27 lakh?

Hyderabad: As the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations wrap up on Tuesday, the focus shifts to the eagerly awaited Balapur Ganesh laddu auction. With expectations high, many are wondering if this year’s auction will surpass the record bid of Rs. 27 lakh set last year.



In 2022, Dasari Dayananda Reddy, a real estate builder from Turkayamjal, won the 21-kg ‘Bangaru laddu’ (Golden Laddu) for Rs. 27 lakh. This year’s auction is expected to be even more competitive, fueled by the recent record-setting bid of Rs. 1.26 crore for a 5 kg laddu in Bandlaguda.

New Rules and Increased Competition

The Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUC) has introduced new rules to enhance the auction’s competitiveness. Locals are now required to deposit the previous year’s successful bid amount to participate, a shift from the previous practice of allowing a year to make the payment. This change has already attracted five new participants and is expected to heighten the competition.

The auction will start with a base bid of Rs. 1,116, and with a growing number of participants, there is speculation that the bid could exceed Rs. 30 lakh, potentially even reaching the landmark Rs. 1 crore figure.

Historical Significance and Charitable Impact

The tradition of auctioning the Balapur laddu began in 1994 when local farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy won it for Rs. 450. This led to a belief that the laddu brings prosperity and health, contributing to its revered status.

Proceeds from the auction support various charitable causes, including temple development, improvements in local schools, and community safety measures like CCTV installation.

Today, the Balapur Ganesh will be honoured with a grand puja and procession, setting the stage for the auction. With 36 participants already registered and more expected, the auction is set to be a highlight of the Ganesh festivities.

As Hyderabad eagerly awaits the outcome, the key question remains: Will this year’s auction surpass last year’s record, or even approach the extraordinary figures seen in other auctions? Only time will tell as the Balapur laddu takes centre stage once again.