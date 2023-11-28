Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao

Former MLC and BJP Malkajigiri candidate N Ramachandra Rao said that BJP will win in Malkajigiri by people's power rather than money power and tyranny. On Tuesday, a huge bike rally was organized from Mirizal Guda under Malkajigiri Constituency to Alwal via Malkajigiri, Anand Bagh, RTC Cross Road Moulali, Neredmet, along with BJP ranks, Janasena Party supporters, MRPS leaders and activists.





On this occasion, Ramachandra Rao said that our corporators should take the lead in resolving public issues even though the BJP ranks were attacked by the attacks of the previous MLA in the Malkajigiri constituency. He said that another ruling party candidate who has come now is trying to buy votes with money and asserted that he is confident that the people of Malkajigiri will give him a chance to serve the people. If the people of Malkajgiri vote for the BJP party to win in Malkajgiri, the people of Malkajgiri will move ahead in the development of Malkajgiri.



In this program, National BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, Corporators Rajya Lakshmi, Sunita Shekhar Yadav, Shravan, BJYM State presidents Bhanu Prakash, film actress Madhavi Latha, BK Mahesh Wadde, Subbara Rao, MMRPS National Secretary Tipparapu Laxman Madiga, District Incharge Ramchander Madiga, RK Srinu Srinivas Mudhiraj, Dhanraj Mudhiraj, Laxmana Rao, Saibaba, Anil Gupta and others were present.