Winds of change blowing strongly in favour of Congress in RR dist

Rangareddy: Following the Assembly elections the turn of events specially in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district are rapidly changing. The political wind appears to be blowing completely in favour of the Congress.

Apart from the BRS leaders, dejected by the loss of power, a few from the BJP too have joined the Congress, one after another, recently that squarely speaks about a trouble ahead for the pink party.

From Suneetha Mahendar Reddy, wife of MLC Patnam Mahendar Reddy and ZP chairperson of Vikarabad to MLA Kale Yadiah (Chevella), over a dozen senior BRS leaders so far joined the Congress.

Winds of change began to blow in favour of the Congress with Suneetha bid goodbye to BRS soon after the Assembly results were announced. It is said that she decided to join the Congress after she was assured the Chevella LS ticket.

Close on the heels of Suneetha, another senior BRS leader and former Mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy joined the Congress along with a few other BRS and BJP leaders hailing from the Maheshwaram constituency.

Krishna Reddy, a bêtenoire of former minister and MLA Sabita Indra Reddy, has desperately tried to contest from Maheshwaram in the recent Assembly elections but failed. He then appeared sitting beside Sabita ahead of the elections only to send a cascading message that he was convinced and willing to support the former minister. His migration is seen as an important turn of events and perceived as another feather in the Congress cap.

A similar migration was witnessed in Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality on the city outskirts where BRS Mayor Burra Mahendar Goud jumped into the Congress fold two days back. Only two months back, a no-confidence motion was moved against Goud by the Opposition councilors.

Although he moved court against the motion and secured a stay for over a week to prevent any harm to his post, he appeared wearing the Congress ‘kanduva’ alongside CM Revanth Reddy two days back even before the court heard the case.

According to some senior politicians from the Rajendranagar area, Goud’s migration to the Congress come as an alarming bell for Kasturi Narendar, the Congress constituency in-charge and chairman of the Manikonda municipality who faced a defeat in the Assembly elections.

“Goud is a close confidant of Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud; his decision to join the Congress recently comes only after they met. Although Goud is Mayor, he enjoys a good rapport with other party leaders, mainly from the neighbouring Manikonda, Shamshabad and Narsinghi municipalities,” sources informed.It is against this background many leaders in Rajendranagar saw Goud’s Congress allegiance as a big threat to Narender’s career there.

Meanwhile, BRS legislator from Chevella constituency Kale Yadiah met CM Revanth Reddy on March 5 that sparked a debate over his possible migration to the Congress soon. Yadiah was declared winner from Chevella by a margin of mere 200 votes in the recent Assembly elections.

Although MLC Mahendar Reddy is yet to declare his stand, he is found maintaining a distance from BRS ever since her wife Suneetha joined the Congress a few months back.

Another prominent name doing rounds in political circle is MLA Prakash Goud who didn’t reveal his cards so far but already met the CM last month. Leaders well acquainted with political situation in Chevella say Prakash Goud considered Mahendar Reddy his close friend and mentor and took calls only after his advice.