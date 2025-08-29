Wine dealers urge govt to permit shops near hosps

Hyderabad: Telangana Wine Dealers Association has requested the State government to exempt hospitals from Rule 25 in the GHMC limits to sell liquor in the licensed liquor shops. The rules of the Telangana Excise Act specify the location of a liquor shop at a certain distance from Educational Institutions, Religious Institutions and Hospitals. However, the distance rule does not in any way either help or its non-application impact either the functioning of the Hospital or affect the patients or the people accompanying them.

With the growing population and its density coupled up with so many medical facilities in the process of being established, it has become extremely difficult to locate shops within the GHMC limits which comply with all these conditions. The association said that the existing retail establishments which have been functioning for decades are also facing the heat due to new medical or educational establishments coming up close to their location and thereby compelling them to look out for alternative premises, which in the prevailing city conditions is very difficult to obtain.

The Association also requested an increase in permit room area. The retailer is unable to accommodate the growing number of customers who would like to use the Permit Room and hence consider increasing the prescribed size of the permit room to at least 200 square meters to facilitate easy functioning of the permit room, the Association President D Venkateshwara Rao said.