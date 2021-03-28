Top
Wine shops to be closed from today for 2 days in Telangana

Wine shops closed in Telangana: All the wine shops, bars and toddy shops will remain shut from today for two days in Telangana in the view of Holi tomorrow. Accordingly, all the shops selling liquor will be closed at 6 pm today and will reopen at 6 am on Tuesday.

Further, Holi celebrations are banned in Hyderabad amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. The police have already denied permission for Holi celebrations and warned of stern action if violated the rules. Also, throwing colours on the roads, vehicles and people roaming in groups are restricted.

The police advised the citizens to cooperate in the view of rising coronavirus positive cases in the state.

