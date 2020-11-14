Winter Blues: People told not to lower guard against coronavirus

Hyderabad: The Health department sounded Covid alert to people as generally respiratory-related health issues are more commonly seen in the winter season post Diwali festival.

With decrease in temperatures, there is a chance of virus effect going stronger, it said. Director of Public Health, Telangana Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that jump in positive cases in New Delhi in the last week has been attributed to dip in temperatures and increased pollution levels.

Due to Diwali festival, people are going on a shopping spree, but care should be taken to follow Covid safety measures at all costs, he stressed. The department also appealed to people to avoid burning firecrackers during the festival and also in weddings this season. Dr Srinivas Rao, however, said that Covid impact has been reduced in the State. People following Covid safety measures is also one of the main reasons for this decline, he felt.