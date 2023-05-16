With Karnataka boost, Congress to focus on Telangana

Hyderabad: Buoyed by its performance in the Karnataka elections, AICC seems to have decided to focus its attention on Telangana. In a strategic move, the AICC former president Sonia Gandhi is said to be contemplating to visit Hyderabad on June 2 and meet the families of martyrs who lost life in the agitation for separate Telangana.

This visit of Sonia Gandhi would coincide with the beginning of the 21-day grand formation day celebrations planned by the state government. Sources said that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is said to have requested Rahul Gandhi also to visit Hyderabad along with Sonia Gandhi. He said TPCC was planning parallel formation day celebrations.

This proposed visit of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi party leaders will give a major fillip to the party and would help in taking up aggressive campaigns much ahead of others. TPCC leaders said that people of Telangana were aware of the sacrifices of the Congress for the Telangana statehood. People, they say, are vexed with the nine-year rule of the pink party.

They have high regards for Sonia Gandhi. The possibility of Priyanka Gandhi also visiting the city during the formation day celebrations is also not ruled out.



Sources add that the TPCC was planning to invite all the families of the Telangana Martyrs and felicitate them on the occasion of the 10th state formation day celebrations. One among the Gandhi family members will be felicitating them. The TPCC will also organise a slew of formation day programmes in the districts also, party top leaders told Hans India.