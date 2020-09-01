Withdraw anti-farmer ordinances: Rythu Sangham

Karimnagar: Rythu Sangam National Council member Ponuganti Kedar demanded that the Central government should withdraw the ordinances that were issued against the welfare of farming sector present in the country.



The representatives of Agriculture and Farm Labour unions staged a protest programme against the BJP government in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, P Kedari alleged that both the State and Central governments are totally neglecting farmers and farm labourers present in the State and in the country and adopting anti-farmer policies and ordinances. The ordinance of Daily Commodities Amendment Act, agricultural products, sales and business ordinance, fixing of rates, services contract ordinance, all were against the farming sector, he added.

Kedari demanded the Central government withdrawal of these ordinances in the best interest of the farmers present across the country and State. He also demanded that the government should sanction Rs 7,500 every month to poor families, who are living in miserable conditions due coronavirus induced lockdown and also to allot 200 workdays under NREGA along with increasing wages to Rs 600 per day. His another demand was to sanction employment dole to unemployment youth living in rural areas and to strengthen the public distribution system.

Farmer unions representatives Koyyada Srujan Kumar, Banda Raji Reddy, Ande Swamy, Gante Rajesham, Nagelli Lakshma Reddy, Punna Kanakaiah and Daripelli Ankus were present along with others.