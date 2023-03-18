Withdraw circular on licence fee: Wine shop dealers to Telangana Government

Hyderabad: Licensed wine shop dealers demanded the State Government withdraw the circular issued by the State office of Commissioner, Prohibition, and Excise, which has set March 20 as the deadline to pay the ninth installment of payment for the license fee.

The wine dealers took strong objection for imposing a three lakh rupees penalty in case they failed to pay the installment amount before the deadline. Liquor dealers pointed out that the excise policy has permitted to pay only penal interest on the installment if they have not paid in stipulated time. The additional three lakh rupees penalty was a huge burden on them, and it was against the excise policy.

The licensees already gave a bank guarantee, and there is no need to impose a hefty penalty against the law, wine dealers said the Commissionerate also threatened to close down the wine shop on March 21 if they do not pay the installment. There was no such provision and authority given to the excise wing to issue such stringent warning to the liquor shops which are running in accordance with the existing excise policy.