Within 120 days, Cong plunged state into darkness: KCR

Hyderabad: It is just over 120 days since BRS has gone out of power and see how the state has been pushed into problems. If voters still choose Congress, there is a possibility of the 6 guarantees being dumped because Congress leaders will think that voters continue to have faith in them, said BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at a public meeting in Chevella.

During the decade-long BRS rule, there was no power problem and no shortage of water for irrigation and drinking purposes but see what has happened now. “BRS is out of power and people are not getting power. There was nothing new for this government to do. If they had continued what the BRS government had done, there would have been no power problems. But the inefficient government could not utilise the systems he had created,” he said.

The BRS chief said the Congress should know that BRS was born to fight for the protection of rights of the state and he was not one who would remain a silent spectator if the government fails to implement its promises, including the Rythu Bandhu scheme which was introduced by him. KCR said he would stage a massive dharna in front of Ambedkar statue if the government delays release of Rrythu Bandhu benefit. He called upon farmers to stage dharnas in front of paddy purchasing centres demanding remunerative price and bonus for their produce.

The BRS government, he added, had sanctioned Dalit Bandhu to 1.30 lakh families. But the Congress government had abandoned that as well. Before Assembly elections it promised to give Rs 12 lakh benefit under the scheme but now they have been left in lurch, he said.

The former CM said that the Congress government had failed on all fronts. It had promised to give two-wheelers to girl students but instead it is now busy looting the state. It had promised 10 grams of gold under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme but did not implement it. He appealed to the BCs to elect BRS candidate K Gnaneshwar from the Chevella Lok Sabha segment. He said a strong opposition was necessary to help raise people's issues in Lok Sabha.

Referring to the BJP, KCR said that the Centre had discriminated against Telangana and did not help the state in any manner just because he refused to accept the condition of the Modi government to implement power meters to agriculture pump sets.

This led to a loss of Rs 30,000 crore to the state. He said BJP’s policy is either Modi or else it would be ED. The government was using ED to threaten the opposition leaders. It was surviving by raising religious sentiments, he added.