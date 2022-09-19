Woman attacked by sharp object in Punjagutta

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was attacked brutally by a man, reportedly a politician, in her house in Punjagutta on Sunday night.

According to the police, the man identified as Vijay, was visiting her and they reportedly had a party in the house. He later attacked her on the neck with a sharp object before escaping from place.

The woman informed the police, who shifted her to hospital. The Punjagutta police have booked a case and are investigating.

In another incident, an auto-rickshaw driver was murdered by some persons at Balapur on Sunday night.



The man identified as Salman Chowoosh, 25, of Shaheennagar, had gone to a hotel along with four of his friends in a car.

"He was later found murdered in a car. We suspect the four persons with whom Salman had gone might have killed him," the Balapur police said.

A case was booked and efforts were on to nab the assailants. The body was shifted to the Osmania government Hospital for post-mortem.