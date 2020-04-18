Woman delivers in ambulance in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman gave birth to a baby boy in an ambulance on Saturday morning while being shifted to a hospital here at Uppal.

Swati, a resident of Kamalanagar of Uppal-Medipally mandal developed pains in the early hours today and her husband Nagaraju dialled 108 emergency service. While the emergency staff shifting her to the government hospital in Ghatkesar, Swati delivered the baby mid-way. The pilot of the vehicle Badru and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Satish provided support to the woman to deliver the baby safely.

On April 16, a woman delivered a baby on road in Suryapet after the 108 services could not reach her on time. Even the police did not come to help the victim due to the non-availability of the vehicle driver. However, they reached after the woman delivered the baby and shifted the mother and baby to the hospital.

Meanwhile, family members of the woman questioned the government about the emergency services to the poor during the lockdown.