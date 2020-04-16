Woman delivers on road in Suryapet due to non-availability of 108 vehicle

Suryapet: A pregnant woman has given birth to a baby on road as the 108 could not approach the victim in time. This incident took place in Suryapet on Wednesday late night.

According to the sources, the pregnant woman by name Reshma developed pains at about night 1 o'clock and her husband Venkanna dialed to 108 for assistance but vain. He then approached police station located near to his house but police could not help in the name non availability of vehicle driver. Venkanna was then forced to shift her wife on his scooty but she delivered a baby on the road as the pains increased.

Both mother and baby were safe after delivery, as usual police reached the spot after entire episode and helped the woman to shift her with child to the government hospital in the town. Family members of the woman questioned the government about emergency services and poor people's plight during the ongoing lockdown period.