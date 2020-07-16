Woman dies at Hyderabad airport minutes before leaving for Tirupati

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad minutes before taking her flight to Tirupati on Thursday morning. A woman died at the(RGIA) inminutes before taking her flight to Tirupati on Thursday morning.

Jashoda, a cancer patient collapsed at the airport while boarding her flight. She was scheduled to go to Tirupati this morning. The authorities shifted her to a hospital in the airport where she died while undergoing treatment. Jashoda is said to be a native of Kolkata.

In a similar incident, a Sudan national died in the Hyderabad airport before leaving for her country. Hieba Mohammad Taha Ali was supposed to back to Sudan in a special repatriation flight J7227 Badr airlines (Hyderabad-Muscat-Sudan) from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Taha who was in Hyderabad for treatment collapsed in her wheelchair at the airport. The hospital inside RGIA declared her dead. On the information from airport officials, the Sudan embassy shifted her body to her country.