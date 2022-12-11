Woman ends life hours before marriage in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Just hours before the marriage, a woman reportedly died by hanging herself to the ceiling fan. This shocking incident took place at Navipet of Nizamabad on Sunday. According to the sources, the woman identified as Ryagala Ravali (26) was to get married to a man identified as Santosh at a function hall at 12:15 on Sunday. It is learnt that Ravali also danced at the Mehendi ceremony along with her relatives on Saturday night. When all were busy with the marriage arrangements Ravali is believed to have gone into her room and locked herself before ending her life.



With no response from Ravali for a longtime, her father had to break open the door just to find Ravali's dead body hanging from the ceiling fan. The family members were unconsolable as the woman who was to get married is no more.

The Nizamabad police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. Ravali's family members alleged that she took the extreme step after Santosh forced to do job after getting married. They also alleged that Santosh was also harassing her in many issues.

Based on Ravali's family members, a case was registered against Santosh and police has begun interrogation.