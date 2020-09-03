Woman found murdered in Hanamkonda

Warangal:A 35-year-old vegetable vendor was found dead at her residence in the Tailors Street of Hanamkonda on Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Doram Sarada.

The police admitted Sarada's son Nikhil who sustained grievous injuries to the MGM hospital.

The police pressed into service its CLUES team and forensic experts, besides dog squad to trace the culprits. The police are yet to ascertain the reasons behind the murder.