Woman immolates self in Hyderabad due to in-laws harassment

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire due to the husband and in-laws' harassment here at Chandanagar in the early hours on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Sravanti.

Sravanti got married to K Santosh Kumar, a private employee in 2017 and the couple has a two-year-old son. Sravanti and Santosh are said to have had frequent fights over the last one year. Even her in-laws' began harassing her for additional dowry. On Monday, the couple had a quarrel following which she is learned to have gone into depression and committed suicide.

The victim poured herself with kerosene and set ablaze. Hearing her screams, Sravanti's family members rushed to rescue her but in vain. She succumbed to severe burn injuries on the spot.

Local residents who saw the fire from Sravanti's house informed the police. The Chandanagar police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem, from where it was handed over to the family. An investigation is underway.