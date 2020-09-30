Woman kidnapped in Vikarabad traced with husband in Siddipet

The woman who was seen getting kidnapped by the unidentified assailants in the CCTV footage near a shop in Vikarabad has been traced with her husband in Siddipet.

Deepika told the police that she went to her husband Akhil on her own. The woman said that she was forced by her parents to divorce him who changed his religion to marry her. Deepika and Akhil got married in 2016 in Arya Samaj against her parents' will. However, Deepika's parents who still did not accept Akhil forced her daughter to stay with them for two years now. A divorce case was filed in a local court and the couple were attending the court for the past few months.

The police said that they tracked Akhil since Deepika was kidnapped as she did not raise alarm when the assailants forced her to get into the car. The couple will be produced before a magistrate today morning.

On Sunday, Deepika went shopping with her elder sister when three people kidnapped her in Akhil's car around 5.30 pm. Later, she called up the police and said that she is safe with Akhil and went out with him on her own and no one pressurized her.