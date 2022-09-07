Woman kills husband after he scolds her not to speak on phone for hours

Peddapalli: In a horrifying incident, a woman killed her husband by strangling him to death. The incident took place at Autonagar in NTPC police station limits here. According to police, Azim Khan and Sravani belonging to Autonagar fell in love and got married. The couple were blessed with two sons. Azim's family is staying in the house of Sravani's mother.

Recently, Sravani took up a job in a private firm. Azim was not happy as his wife was talking on mobile for long hours. He asked her to not to spend too much time on talking over mobile. As she did not mend her ways, he threatened to kill Sravani and mother-in-law Narmada with an axe in front of colony residents.

Later, both dragged Azim into their house. In a fit of rage, Sravani strangulated throat of her husband. Locals called 108 ambulance as he became unconscious due to breathlessness. Ambulance staff confirmed Azim dead. On receiving information, police reached the spot and registered a case. Body of Azim shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.