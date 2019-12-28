Woman kills son in Hyderabad for being unemployed

Fed up with the son's attitude of being negligent and not finding any job, a woman killed her son by strangling him to death.

Chandi used to scold her son frequently for being unemployed. Despite her repeated warnings to find a job, Islavath Harilal used to stay at home and go out with friends. Enraged over his negligence, Chandi decided to kill her son.

She strangled him with her dupatta when he was at home and killed him. Later, she dumped the body at the village outskirts. However, Chandi told the neighbours that her son had left home.

Meanwhile, the police found the body at Madgula village of Rangareddy district and sent it to post-mortem. The police found it was a murder and arrested Chandi who confessed to killing his son.

The incident came to light on Friday with the arrest of the woman.