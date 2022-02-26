Woman pilot from Tamil Nadu dies in chopper crash in Nalgonda

A woman pilot has been killed in the chopper crash near Tungathurthy of Nalgonda on Saturday. The woman, identified as Mahima is a native of Tamil Nadu, said SP Rama Rajeshwari.

The single-seater chopper belonged to a private aviation academy in Nagarjuna Sagar crashed into the agricultural fields in Tungathurthy. On learning the incident, the academy officials and staff rushed to the place.

It is learned that Mahima has been undergoing pilot training Hyderabad-based aviation company which also operates from Nagarjunasagar and the chopper was crashed into the fields after it came in the periphery of electro-magnetic fields of the high tension wires passing through Rammangudem thanda of in Nalgonda district.

The district superintendent of police Rama Rajeshwari inspected the spot and inquired the police about the incident. According to the eye witnesses, the aircraft was flying from Nagarjuna Sagar when it crashed to the ground around 11.30 am and broke into flames.