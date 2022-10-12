Woman sets herself ablaze, dies

Hyderabad: A housewife died by suicide at her house in Mailardevpally on Tuesday night.

The woman Fatima Sultana, a resident of Kings colony, Shastripuram in Mailardevpally police station limits allegedly doused herself in fuel and set ablaze when the family members were away.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to OGH.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The reasons are being ascertained.