Woman strangles seven-year-old son to death in Hyderabad

A woman strangled her seven-year-old son to death here at Mailardevpally police station limits on Monday. The boy was identified as Amjad.

The reason for the brutal killing is yet to be known. The police registered a case and are probing into it.

In a similar case, a woman from Nalgonda killed her son on October 26, 2019 after a matrimonial dispute with her husband and later attempted suicide. The police rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals shifted the duo to a hospital.

While her son was declared brought dead, the woman's condition was stable.