Woman strangles two children to death, later jumps into stream in Sangareddy

Fed up with children getting sick often, a woman strangled them to death and she later jumped into the water stream here in Sangareddy town on Friday.



Getting into details, the woman, identified as Jyothsna was residing at Shanti Nagar along with her husband Siva Shankar, a bank employee and two sons -- Rudransh (6) and Devansh (4). It is learned that the two kids have been falling sick frequently. On Friday, the children refused to take the tablet which enraged Jyothsna who in a fit of rage strangled the two kids.

After confirming that they were dead, she went to the stream in Sangareddy and video called to her husband. She told her husband that she was committing suicide and jumped into the stream. However, she was rescued by the fishermen.

The woman was sent to the hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.