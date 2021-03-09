Women cops working with perfection: CP Kamalasan

Karimnagar: Compared to previous years, women changed a lot. Women police personnel of all branches were working with perfection, without giving scope for complaints, stated Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy.

He participated in a programme conducted on International Women's Day at Karimnagar police Commissionerate here on Monday, in which women police personnel of all branches of police departments participated.

The Commissioner pointed out that eve teasing incidents were reduced drastically under the Commissionerate limits after She Teams were established. Any woman, if facing any kind of eve teasing, must bring to the notice of She Teams immediately to keep a check on eve teasers, he added.

He suggested women and girls not to lose hope and not to take hasty decisions due to minor incidents in their lives. He asked them to inform the problems they were facing to the police, who will extend the much-needed support and at the same time they will keep the names of the victims' secret.

CP Kamalasan Reddy informed that across the Commissionerate limits, special washrooms and clothes exchange rooms were set up for the convenience of women police personnel. Mobile washrooms during arrangements of security for various programmes were also set up, he added.

Later, a documentary 'The Great Indian Kitchen' was screened on this occasion, which was watched by all women police personnel along with other officials. A cake was cut on the occasion and later women police personnel were felicitated.

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, ASO Rithiraj, ACPs P Ashok and J Vijayasarathi were present along with others.