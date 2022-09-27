Women desecrated idols at worship place caught by police

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police on Tuesday arrested two women, who allegedly desecrated idols at a place of worship.



The suspects, who are in their early twenties, were identified by the police with the help of the footage from the CCTV footage collected from various locations.

Police sources said the two did recede of secluded roads and streets and identified places of worship and damaged the idols of the deities.

Senior officials are expected to announce arrests of the duo later.