Women Leaders Tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy

On Rakhi Purnima, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy received rakhis from several women leaders and public representatives.

On Rakhi Purnima, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy received rakhis from several women leaders and public representatives.

Those who tied rakhis to the Chief Minister included Minister Seethakka, MP Kavya, MLAs Parnika Reddy and Ragamayi, as well as Corporation Chairpersons Shobharani, Sharada, and Sujata. The Brahma Kumaris also took part in the event.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked each of them and offered his best wishes, appreciating the love and respect shown to him on this special occasion.

